Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$113.01 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

