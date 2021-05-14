Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

ATRS opened at $3.81 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

