Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DBX stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dropbox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

