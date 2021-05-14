Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.95.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

