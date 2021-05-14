Greggs (LON:GRG) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,515 ($32.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,979.08. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,562 shares of company stock valued at $244,693,991.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

