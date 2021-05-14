Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

INE stock opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.91. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

