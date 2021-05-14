Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

