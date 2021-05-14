Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
