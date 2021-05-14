Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$31.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.65.

Shares of KEY opened at C$29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.43. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

