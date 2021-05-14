Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $28.29

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $29.29. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 342 shares.

PTGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

