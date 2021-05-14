Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.15. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 33,494 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $579.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

