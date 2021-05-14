Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $25.50. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 7,841 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,951,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

