Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $25.50. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 7,841 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,951,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
