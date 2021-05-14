Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Down to $79.25

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.25, but opened at $74.38. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

