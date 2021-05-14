The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.75. The Wendy’s shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 170,227 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

About The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

