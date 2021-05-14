BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $303.32

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.32, but opened at $319.75. BeiGene shares last traded at $317.01, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day moving average of $306.51.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

