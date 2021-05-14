Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.62. The company has a market capitalization of £213.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.
About Mears Group
