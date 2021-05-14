Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.62. The company has a market capitalization of £213.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

