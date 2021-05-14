National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.78) on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.13.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

