Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
RUA stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Monday. Rua Life Sciences has a one year low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £30.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.87.
About Rua Life Sciences
