Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RUA stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Monday. Rua Life Sciences has a one year low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £30.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.87.

About Rua Life Sciences

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

