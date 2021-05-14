Berenberg Bank Trims Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Target Price to GBX 1,910

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Travis Perkins to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.78 ($20.56).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,621 ($21.18) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.18.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders bought a total of 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

