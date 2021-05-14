M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.89. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.80. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

