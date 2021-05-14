Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

