G.Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

