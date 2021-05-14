ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

ICLR stock opened at $227.09 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $230.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in ICON Public by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

