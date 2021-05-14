Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 5,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 4,903 ($64.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,592.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,830.63. The company has a market cap of £22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,112.74 ($27.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,941.81 ($64.57).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

