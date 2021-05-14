Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €40.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €44.12 ($51.90) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

