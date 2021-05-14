Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.50 ($66.48).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.18 and a 200 day moving average of €43.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.