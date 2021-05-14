Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.35 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $160.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

