Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.69 million during the quarter.

