FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$227.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.52.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

