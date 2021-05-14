Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €125.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €84.08 ($98.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.39. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

