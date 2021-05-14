National Bank Financial Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$74.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

