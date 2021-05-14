Brokers Set Expectations for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.