Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.66

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 64870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The stock has a market cap of $648.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

