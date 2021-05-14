Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

VIAC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

