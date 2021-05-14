Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. Insiders have sold a total of 138,092 shares of company stock worth $8,194,439 in the last three months.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

