Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OEC opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

