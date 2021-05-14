Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

TSE:CTS opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

