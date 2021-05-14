Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.09. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

