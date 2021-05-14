Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESI. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

