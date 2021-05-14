Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

EMA stock opened at C$55.91 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.13. The stock has a market cap of C$14.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

