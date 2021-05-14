Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $833.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 833.50 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 512837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 781.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 687.89.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.