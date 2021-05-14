Head to Head Survey: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $21.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iveda Solutions and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 5.26 $3.48 million $0.15 153.40

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.86, indicating that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; First-party Dropship module, which allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that connects customers to compare shopping websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors or digital campaign audiences with path to purchase using dynamic links to the product pages or carts of retailers with the products in-stock; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

