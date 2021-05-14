Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $13.88. Curis shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 59,661 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

