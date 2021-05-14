Head-To-Head Survey: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 4 1 3.00 Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 13.90%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 182.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 7.20 -$69.06 million $3.37 3.88 Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 9.81 $21.64 million $0.57 30.79

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Brigham Minerals on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

