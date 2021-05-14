Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $233.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.04 million to $238.45 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $984.44 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $999.54 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 103,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 95,201 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

