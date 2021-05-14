Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $410.52

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.52 ($5.36) and traded as low as GBX 401.50 ($5.25). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 541,639 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £816.10 million and a P/E ratio of 77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

