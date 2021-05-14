E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.53) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.00 and its 200-day moving average is €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.