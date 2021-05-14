Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.45 ($8.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.83. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

