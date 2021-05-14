Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.