Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

ARMK opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Aramark by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after buying an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after buying an additional 1,336,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,753.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 794,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

