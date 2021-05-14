Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

NYSE CPT opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.